Milwaukee homicide suspect's plea deal has victim's family feeling 'helpless'

Vincent King, 30, is accused of speeding almost 60 miles above the limit and crashing into an SUV, killing that driver and injuring his own passenger. Milwaukee County prosecutors plan to offer him a plea deal.

In November 2022, FOX6 learned the Milwaukee Police Department lost track of Vincent King after they stopped guarding his hospital room. U.S. Marshals arrested him a month later in Texas. That delayed justice for the family of Joseph Papia. With a plea deal pending, they wonder if they'll ever get it.

"I just never thought that something like this would happen to anyone in my family," said Cheryl McDonell.

In her living room on Easter Sunday, McDonell admitted the holiday felt different.

"His kids would've been here," said McDonell. "We would've had a great time."

Joseph Papia

It was her first Easter without Papia, her brother. The 71-year-old was killed near Fond du Lac and Congress. Police say King was responsible for the crash. Using data from King's car, police determined he was driving 94 miles an hour when he crashed into Papia's SUV. The posted speed limit was 35.

"I just don’t understand how it happened, you know what I mean?" said Angelique Papia, Joseph's daughter. "Like, to just be so soon?"

Prosecutors charged King with second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree reckless injury because a passenger in his car was hurt. He also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

King faces a maximum sentence of nearly 50 years, but prosecutors plan to offer him a plea deal.

"It makes you feel helpless," said McDonell. "It makes you feel like you're not important and that you're not going to get any justice."

The family shared an email with FOX6 News from the "victim witness advocate" about the district attorney's plan to allow King to serve time for both charges concurrently in exchange for guilty pleas.

Prosecutors would also drop the gun charge.

Still, McDonell said it's not enough.

"We do not want a plea deal," said McDonell. "It's absolutely off the table, if they ask us."

A judge will review King's bail at a hearing Friday, April 14.

In May, he's scheduled for a plea hearing, where the family plans to voice its opposition.

In Wisconsin, it's up to the judge to accept or reject a plea deal.