Sherman and Ruby homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an Oct. 9 homicide.

Police said the victim was driving near Sherman and Ruby around 10:40 p.m. when a suspect car pulled up alongside the victim's car and fired several shots. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old man, 5'8" to 5'10" tall and 160-170 pounds. He was wearing light-colored pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect in homicide near Sherman and Ruby

Police said the suspect was developed as "being involved" in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

