Sherman and Ruby homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an Oct. 9 homicide.

Police said the victim was driving near Sherman and Ruby around 10:40 p.m. when a suspect car pulled up alongside the victim's car and fired several shots. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old man, 5'8" to 5'10" tall and 160-170 pounds. He was wearing light-colored pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect was developed as "being involved" in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

