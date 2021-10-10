Milwaukee man critically injured in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Sherman and Ruby on the city's north side around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The victim, a 26-year-old male from Milwaukee, was operating his vehicle when the suspect auto pulled along the driver’s side. As the victim navigated a turn, shots were fired into his vehicle. The victim suffered a serious gunshot wound and his vehicle collided with a parked car before coming to rest on the curb.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition and is not expected to survive.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police through Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

