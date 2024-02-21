Milwaukee homicide; Sultan Shareef sentenced to life in prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Sultan Shareef to life in prison without extended supervision in connection with a death near Palmer and Keefe in September 2022.

The death in this case was originally noted as being suspicious. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later labeled it a homicide.

Shareef was found guilty by a jury in December of two charges – first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse.

In addition to life in prison, the court ordered restitution in the amount of $1,246.96 payable to Crime Victim Compensation.