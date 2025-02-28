Milwaukee homicide; records unsealed in Bernell Hall's killing

The Brief Unsealed records offer new details into the Bernell Hall homicide investigation. Those records shine new light on the defendant, Ashanti Davis, Hall's on-again, off-again girlfriend. Ashanti Davis remains in jail on $100,000 bond.



Prosecutors say she set up a fake robbery to kill her on-again, off-again boyfriend – and Milwaukee police are looking for additional suspects.

Case details

What we know:

29-year-old Bernell Hall was gunned down in an apartment parking lot near 87th and Carmen on Nov. 1, 2024. Hall's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ashanti Davis, was with him when he died.

Bernell Hall

Prosecutors charged Davis two months after the shooter. But now, newly-unsealed records detail how early investigators were looking at her for Hall's death – the very same day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The unsealed records indicate police ran Davis' number in a jail phone system in the hours after the shooting – and got a hit for calls the day before the shooting and hours after, to an inmate in Racine Correctional.

The conversations in the days before and after the homicide were key parts of the investigators' case against Davis, who prosecutors say could not explain what some of the conversations meant.

Victim's family

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with Hall's sister and mother in January after prosecutors charged Davis with setting up the fake robbery homicide.

"I had already knew what had happened. I felt it in my soul. I had already knew. I just couldn't prove it," said Nicole Hall, victim's mother.

What's next:

Davis remains in jail on $100,000 bond.

Ashanti Davis

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are searching for additional suspects in this case.