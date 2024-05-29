Milwaukee homicide, police chase; Chicago men now charged

article

Four men from Chicago are now charged in connection with a homicide investigation and high-speed police chase that ended in downtown Milwaukee.

The accused are 18-year-old Correnthis Neal, 19-year-old Lamont Stanton, 31-year-old Jovani Velazquez and 17-year-old Tremaine Walton. They face charges in connection to the homicide of Stanley Smith Jr. in early May.

This all started on May 5 when Smith Jr. was shot and killed in a fast food parking lot near 56th and North in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fast-forward to May 21, when Milwaukee police chased an SUV wanted in connection with Smith's homicide. The miles-long pursuit started near 27th and Lisbon and ended near Milwaukee and Mason downtown. Police closed off multiple streets to investigate the scene.

Three of the four men were arrested that afternoon. The fourth suspect was arrested later.

Related article

All four Chicago men were scheduled to make their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday morning, May 29.

This is a developing story.