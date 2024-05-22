Milwaukee police chase, downtown arrests tied to homicide

article

A Milwaukee police chase related to a homicide investigation ended with three arrests downtown on Tuesday, May 21. A fourth suspect is still sought.

According to MPD, the chase began just before 3 p.m. Officers spotted a vehicle near 27th and Lisbon wanted in connection to the homicide, but the driver took off.

Officers called off the chase when they lost sight of the fleeing vehicle, but it was later found downtown near Milwaukee and Mason. The FBI and US Marshals service also responded.

MPD said three suspects – a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man – were arrested at a parking garage. The vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen, police said, and several guns were recovered at the scene.

FOX6 saw a Jeep involved in a pursuit near the stadium interchange around 3 p.m. That same Jeep is believed to have been towed from behind a parking garage at the downtown scene.

Jeep towed from downtown police scene near Milwaukee and Mason

Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office. MPD said the pursuit was related to a homicide that happened near 56th and North on Sunday, May 5. A shooting there left 41-year-old Stanley Smith Jr. dead.