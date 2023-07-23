Milwaukee homicide outside ELMNT Lounge, 2 years later, shooter at large

Two years after Diamond Arberry was shot and killed outside Milwaukee's ELMNT Lounge, the person who killed her has not been arrested. Arberry's mother said she will do anything to keep her daughter's name alive.

"I'm actually totally in the dark," said Lakia Thomas, Arberry's mother.

Worn down and wilted, Thomas is waiting for someone to shed light on her daughter's murder.

"I just want to know who pulled that trigger," said Thomas.

In July 2021, Arberry was shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee when police said a fight that started inside ELMNT Lounge spilled out into the street.

Family said Arberry was caught in the crossfire. She was just 24.

"I want to just keep her name alive," said Thomas.

Diamond Arberry

On July 17, the city declared it "Diamond Arberry Day" to honor her. Thomas said it helped to ensure her daughter won't be forgotten.

"Overly excited. Overly excited," said Thomas. "That meant so much to me."

But with the person who killed Arberry still at large two years later, Thomas said that wasn't enough.

"Hard because it actually happened downtown, and I know they have cameras, and I don’t know why it’s taking so long to find out who it was and what happened," said Thomas.

Police did arrest Robert Jones, who pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety after firing into the air that night. None of the bullets struck Arberry.

Robert Jones

It remains unknown who fired the shot that killed her.

"Everything has been a no," said Thomas. "We haven’t got any new information."

Thomas said she needs those answers for closure and peace.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for updates on this case, and we are waiting to hear back.