Milwaukee homicide near 95th and Silver Spring; Elbert Milan sentenced

The Brief Elbert Milan Jr. was sentenced on Friday, June 6 to 35 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in Milwaukee in June 2023. The shooting happened near 95th and Silver Spring. A jury found Milan guilty in April of first-degree reckless homicide.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Elbert Milan Jr. on Friday, June 6 to 35 years in prison and an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with with a fatal shooting near 95th and Silver Spring in June 2023.

A jury found Milan guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in April.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area of 95th and Silver Spring for a shooting on Thursday, June 8, 2023. A detective on the scene spotted the victim, a 35-year-old man, with gunshot wounds outside a car. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators noted the victim's address was less than a quarter mile from the shooting scene.

Officers learned a suspect was seen running north on N. 95th Street. As police tried to locate that person, they were informed a person had walked into St. Joseph's Hospital with a gunshot wound -- and that person was the defendant, Elbert Milan. The complaint says the "defendant also matched the description of the homicide suspect that officers had received."

When police spoke with Milan, he indicated he was in the back of a car and "asleep when he was woken up by an array of gunfire," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman spoke with a detective and indicated she and friends "were all at McDonald's when an employee of McDonald's, later identified as the...defendant, offered to sell them crack/cocaine and he gave them samples of what he was selling." For the week leading up to the shooting, the woman indicated they had "been buying crack from the defendant. All of the purchases have happened either at the McDonald's or near the defendant's house," the complaint says.

On July 3, 2023, a detective received tower data from T-Mobile. An officer analyzed that data on Nov. 22, 2023 -- and "determined that the defendant's phone was in the area of both the defendant's residence and the homicide scene between 2:07 p.m. and 2:32 p.m." on June 8, 2023. Additionally, the data revealed the defendant was in the area of St. Joseph's Hospital between 2:56 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. on June 8, 2023.

The complaint says on Oct. 28, 2023, a detective received a DNA report from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The report contained results regarding DNA swabs that were submitted to the crime lab from areas in and around the vehicle that was at the scene of the homicide on June 8, 2023. The complaint says "swabs that were obtained from the outside of the front passenger door were single source male profiles. This profile belongs to Elbert Milan," the defendant.