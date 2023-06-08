Expand / Collapse search

95th and Silver Spring shooting, man dead, no arrests

95th and Silver Spring crime scene, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Germantown man was shot and killed near 95th and Silver Spring on Thursday, June 8.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.