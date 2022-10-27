Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight.

A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time.

Police say more than 20 bullet casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.