Milwaukee homicide; Highway 145 at 76th Street off-ramp, man dead

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, May 3 on STH-145 near the southbound 76th Street off-ramp.

Officials say a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound believed to have been fired from another vehicle. A passenger in the victim's vehicle was uninjured.

Southbound STH-145 has been closed temporarily to accommodate the investigation. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at 107th Street.

No further details are available at this time, including motive and circumstances preceding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.