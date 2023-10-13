Gas station shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced for reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2022 fatal shooting.

Dreshawn Freeman, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree reckless homicide. The court granted him credit for 592 days served behind bars and also sentenced him to eight years of extended supervision.

The shooting happened at a gas station near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol drive on Feb. 28, 2022. Prosecutors said the victim, Alexis McGregor, pulled up at a pump and Freeman soon arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The men got into an argument, and while it was caught on camera, court filings did not detail what led to it. Prosecutors said McGregor appeared to be the "primary aggressor," and at one point, the two men opened and closed the door to Freeman's truck.

The argument escalated, and police said McGregor walked away and started to run when Freeman fired two shots. Surveillance showed McGregor was then unable to use his legs, and Freeman appeared to punch him in the head.

Alexis "Lex" McGregor

Freeman rolled McGregor onto his back, the complaint states, and it was apparent the victim was not moving. Upon arrival, police found Freeman kneeling near McGregor. He put his hands up and was taken into custody.

McGregor suffered two gunshots, one of which hit his spine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.