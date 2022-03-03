Milwaukee gas station homicide; man charged

article

Dreshawn Freeman, 26, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Alexis McGregor at a north side gas station on Monday, Feb. 28.

According to the criminal complaint, Freeman and McGregor were both at the BP gas station on Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive around 11 p.m. Monday when they got into an argument.

The argument escalated and Freeman allegedly fired two shots in the direction of McGregor, striking him. Surveillance shows McGregor was then unable to use his legs and Freeman appears to punch the victim in the head. The victim then tries to grab for Freeman's ankles and the defendant proceeds to punch him in the head once more, then drops his head face-first to the ground

Freeman then rolls the victim on his back when it's apparent he is not moving, a complaint said.

Upon arrival, police found Freeman kneeling near McGregor. He put his hands up and was taken into custody.

McGregor suffered two gunshots, one of which hit his spine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freeman's bail is set for $300,000.

