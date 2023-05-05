Milwaukee homicide: Darnell Kimble charged again, Cherron Miller death

article

The man who allegedly shot and killed Cherron Miller is charged again with the crime after the case was dismissed in 2020. Darnell Kimble's homicide trial went out the window several years ago because a witness never showed up.

Right now, prosecutors aren't saying what changed, but we know they are re-filing the charges.

"The ball was dropped for justice for my daughter," said Jacqueline Brinson, the victim's mother. "It reopened the wound, and it's all over again."

Jacqueline Brinson spoke with FOX6 in November 2020 after prosecutors said a key witness in the trial failed to show up.

Jacqueline Brinson

"He literally shot and murdered my daughter, and he's walking free. Free as me and you, and she's no longer with us," Brinson said.

31-year-old Cherron Miller was shot in the arm and abdomen inside an apartment near 53rd and Locust and died hours later.

"She was just an outgoing person, and I'm really going to miss her," said Polly Cobbs, a longtime friend of Miller's. "She has beautiful children that are really going to miss her."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death as a homicide. Prosecutors charged Kimble days later with killing the mother of four. Investigators said Kimble's mother witnessed her son shoot Miller. Nevertheless, Kimble was released after a witness failed to appear.

Darnell Kimble

For years this case went dormant, but during that time, Kimble was convicted of felony gun possession, given a stayed sentence and put on two years of probation.

Prosecutors filed first-degree reckless homicide and felony gun charges against Kimble on Tuesday, May 2. A warrant is now out for his arrest.

FOX6 Bill Miston spoke with Miller's mother this afternoon. She moved away after her daughter's death and is raising her children. She said justice needs to be served, and in her eyes, justice failed before. She is afraid that history will repeat itself.