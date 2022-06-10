Milwaukee police still investigating homicide 1 year later

There have been 91 homicides in Milwaukee thus far in 2022. That’s nearing the total number of homicides in all of 2019, which was 97.

Police data from May shows Milwaukee's homicide clearance rate, which is a measure of how many of that year's homicides were solved that year, ranges from 76% to 78% from 2017 through 2019. That percentage fell into the 50s in 2020, 2021 and so far in 2022.

One Milwaukee family has been waiting a year for answers as to who killed their loved one.

"She was the joy of my life. She was my baby," said Darryl Wilborn. "She really was the glue that kept us all together."

Kaniya Wilborn-Williams' grandparents, Darryl and Geraldine Wilborn, say she was the joy of an entire family and brought them together from the day she was born to, now, one year after her death.

"Ever since then she went everywhere with me," said Geraldine Wilborn. "She’ll always be here with me. With all of us, because we just loved her so much."

Kaniya still goes everywhere her grandparents – pictured on necklaces worn on both of them.

"It will never come off my neck. It will be buried with me," Daryl said.

Kaniya was shot and killed in Milwaukee on June 10, 2021. She was 18 years old.

"It’s up to those politicians. You all hear me: Get it together, let’s market that change," said Darryl. "The only way it’s going to stop is by getting some serious more gun control and gun punishment for those using guns illegally."

June 10 is not the type of anniversary the Wilborns would like to hold a party for their granddaughter, but her family wants to keep spreading the joy – including to their neighborhood. They held a block party, grilled out and held a balloon release.

"As sad and painful as it is, as I stand here and talk to you now we’re trying to make it a joyful event in her name and her honor because she truly deserves it," said Darryl.

Kaniya's mom spoke with FOX6 News in May, looking for answers as to who killed her firstborn child. While not letting Kaniya or her joy go, the family is not letting the search for answers go either.

"Now look who’s watching over us like an angel? Kaniya is," Geraldine said. "She’s always in our spirit. She’s never going to be forgotten."

Police said they have no suspects and are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.