Milwaukee homicides, man accused of shooting 3 pleads not guilty

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged with homicide for shooting three people. Court records show he pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. The shootings happened on the same night less than a mile from one another.



A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing three people in one night pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Tuesday.

In Court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Michael Williams with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

What's next:

Williams is due back in court on Nov. 21, according to court records. He remains jailed on $1 million cash bond.

The backstory:

The first of two shootings happened around 9:20 p.m. that night. Two victims died at the scene near 27th and Atkinson. Police arrested a suspect – now identified in court filings as Williams – nearby.

FOX6 News has since identified the victims as 50-year-old Sandra Lee and 64-year-old Marcus Smith.

Lakendrick Roby, Sandra Lee, Marcus Smith

Surveillance video captured the suspect chasing Lee on the sidewalk, pointing a gun at her. The video shows the suspect firing, Lee falling to the ground, and then the suspect appearing to hit her.

Around 10:25 p.m. that night, a 44-year-old was shot and died at the scene near 31st and Courtland – less than a mile from the earlier shooting scene. Court filings said the victim, who has since been identified as Lakendrick Roby, was shot while sitting in a car.

Williams is now charged with shooting all three victims.

According to a criminal complaint, Williams said he "did the city a favor." Court filings detailed that his family told detectives he struggled with mental health and had been threatening people and acting erratic.