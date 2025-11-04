Milwaukee homicides, man accused of shooting 3 pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing three people in one night pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Tuesday.
In Court:
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Michael Williams with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
What's next:
Williams is due back in court on Nov. 21, according to court records. He remains jailed on $1 million cash bond.
One night, three homicides | Oct. 19
The backstory:
The first of two shootings happened around 9:20 p.m. that night. Two victims died at the scene near 27th and Atkinson. Police arrested a suspect – now identified in court filings as Williams – nearby.
FOX6 News has since identified the victims as 50-year-old Sandra Lee and 64-year-old Marcus Smith.
Lakendrick Roby, Sandra Lee, Marcus Smith
Surveillance video captured the suspect chasing Lee on the sidewalk, pointing a gun at her. The video shows the suspect firing, Lee falling to the ground, and then the suspect appearing to hit her.
Around 10:25 p.m. that night, a 44-year-old was shot and died at the scene near 31st and Courtland – less than a mile from the earlier shooting scene. Court filings said the victim, who has since been identified as Lakendrick Roby, was shot while sitting in a car.
Williams is now charged with shooting all three victims.
According to a criminal complaint, Williams said he "did the city a favor." Court filings detailed that his family told detectives he struggled with mental health and had been threatening people and acting erratic.
