Milwaukee homicides, man accused of shooting 3 pleads not guilty

By
Published  November 4, 2025 7:42pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
article

Michael Williams

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee man is charged with homicide for shooting three people.
    • Court records show he pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial.
    • The shootings happened on the same night less than a mile from one another.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing three people in one night pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Tuesday.

In Court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Michael Williams with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide. 

What's next:

Williams is due back in court on Nov. 21, according to court records. He remains jailed on $1 million cash bond.

One night, three homicides | Oct. 19 

The backstory:

The first of two shootings happened around 9:20 p.m. that night. Two victims died at the scene near 27th and Atkinson. Police arrested a suspect – now identified in court filings as Williams – nearby.

FOX6 News has since identified the victims as 50-year-old Sandra Lee and 64-year-old Marcus Smith.

Lakendrick Roby, Sandra Lee, Marcus Smith

Surveillance video captured the suspect chasing Lee on the sidewalk, pointing a gun at her. The video shows the suspect firing, Lee falling to the ground, and then the suspect appearing to hit her.

Around 10:25 p.m. that night, a 44-year-old was shot and died at the scene near 31st and Courtland – less than a mile from the earlier shooting scene. Court filings said the victim, who has since been identified as Lakendrick Roby, was shot while sitting in a car.

Williams is now charged with shooting all three victims.

According to a criminal complaint, Williams said he "did the city a favor." Court filings detailed that his family told detectives he struggled with mental health and had been threatening people and acting erratic.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and prior coverage of the shootings.

