Milwaukee homicides, man charged with shooting 3 people in 1 night

By
Published  October 24, 2025 3:56pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Michael Williams

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee man is charged with homicide for shooting three people.
    • The shootings happened on the same night less than a mile from one another.
    • Surveillance video captured one of the shootings near 27th and Atkinson.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing three people in one night on the city's north side.

In Court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Friday charged 26-year-old Michael Williams with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

One night, three homicides | Oct. 19 

The backstory:

The first of two shootings happened around 9:20 p.m. that night. Two victims died at the scene near 27th and Atkinson. Police arrested a suspect – now identified in court filings as Williams – nearby.

FOX6 News has since identified the victims as 50-year-old Sandra Lee and 64-year-old Marcus Smith. Surveillance video captured the suspect chasing Lee on the sidewalk, pointing a gun at her. The video shows the suspect firing, Lee falling to the ground, and then the suspect appearing to hit her.

Around 10:25 p.m. that night, a 44-year-old was shot and died at the scene near 31st and Courtland – less than a mile from the earlier shooting scene. 

Williams is now charged with shooting all three victims.

