Milwaukee homicides, man charged with shooting 3 people in 1 night
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing three people in one night on the city's north side.
In Court:
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Friday charged 26-year-old Michael Williams with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
One night, three homicides | Oct. 19
The backstory:
The first of two shootings happened around 9:20 p.m. that night. Two victims died at the scene near 27th and Atkinson. Police arrested a suspect – now identified in court filings as Williams – nearby.
FOX6 News has since identified the victims as 50-year-old Sandra Lee and 64-year-old Marcus Smith. Surveillance video captured the suspect chasing Lee on the sidewalk, pointing a gun at her. The video shows the suspect firing, Lee falling to the ground, and then the suspect appearing to hit her.
Around 10:25 p.m. that night, a 44-year-old was shot and died at the scene near 31st and Courtland – less than a mile from the earlier shooting scene.
Williams is now charged with shooting all three victims.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and prior coverage of the shootings.