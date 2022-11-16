34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat.

Police were first called to the scene of a car accident near 34th and Vine. A Nissan, still running, was butted up against a parked van. A man in the driver's seat was slumped over, bleeding and unresponsive.

Officers at the crash scene found three spent bullet casings on the rear floorboard of the Nissan, a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and two plastic packages with t-shirts in them.

According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy found the victim was shot in the back of the head multiple times. The victim had a receipt in his pocket, time-stamped at 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 13, from a gas station near 27th and Burleigh – roughly two miles from the crash scene.

34th and Vine fatal shooting, Milwaukee

Police went to the gas station and reviewed surveillance video. The complaint states the victim and Meneese were seen on video meeting there. Meneese left with a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and the two got into the Nissan – Meneese in the back seat – and they drove off.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 13, the complaint states the gas station surveillance showed the Nissan return and Meneese get out. Minutes later, Meneese got back into the car, and it drove off again before midnight.

The complaint states home surveillance video from near the 34th and Vine crash scene showed the Nissan slowly roll into view around 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 14. At that moment, a man was seen getting out of the back seat and running off. Per the complaint, the man seen running out of the car matched the description of Meneese as seen in the gas station surveillance video.

Police collected fingerprints from the Nissan. Prints on the back window, packages with t-shirts and Flamin' Hot Cheetos all matched Meneese, the complaint states.

Once in police custody, the complaint states Meneese initially denied knowing either man seen at the gas station – himself included. Later, though, he identified himself and the victim as the men seen on surveillance at 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 13. Per the complaint, he denied returning to the gas station around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 and said he was "at a girl's house." Prosecutors allege Meneese's alibi contradicts the surveillance video.

Court records show Meneese made his initial court appearance on Nov. 16, and his cash bond was set at $100,000.