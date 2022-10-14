Expand / Collapse search

34th and Vine shooting; man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
34th and Vine fatal shooting, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 14 near 34th and Vine. It happened around 12:50 a.m. 

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.  