34th and Vine shooting; man dead

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 14 near 34th and Vine. It happened around 12:50 a.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.