A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing his own brother on the city's northwest side. The stabbing came after an argument about damage to a TV and a fight. The defendant made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Aug. 27.



A Milwaukee man who prosecutors said "admitted" to stabbing his own brother was found not guilty at trial on Thursday.

A jury acquitted 26-year-old Anslem Ike of second-degree reckless homicide. The stabbing happened last summer near 83rd and Villard.

A criminal complaint states officers arrived at the scene and found the victim lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Kingsley Ike and determined he died as a result of two stab wounds.

Court filings said Anslem Ike was also at the scene when officers arrived. Some citizens said Ike "stood by them and admitted that he had stabbed" his brother. Officers then arrested Ik and found a knife nearby, which he said was used in the stabbing.

Following his arrest, Milwaukee police detectives interviewed Ike. Prosecutors said he "admitted" to stabbing his brother, who had punched him twice during a fight.

The fight stemmed from a dispute over damage to a television, according to court filings. Ike said he had confronted his brother about the damage and poked his brother's speakers with a knife. When the victim didn't react, Ike said he poured water onto the victim's Xbox, and that's when the fight started.

Ike's legal team issued the following statement in response to Thursday's verdict:

"Mr. Ike, his family, and all of us at Hartley Rauch are thrilled that justice was served this week. The circumstances around this homicide were already tragic for the Ike family, and we are thankful that no damage was done. We are grateful for the men and women of the jury who listened to the evidence and carefully came to the correct decision."