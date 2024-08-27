Milwaukee fatal stabbing; victim's brother 'admitted' to crime: complaint

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing his own brother on the city's northwest side. The stabbing came after an argument about damage to a TV and a fight. The defendant made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Aug. 27.



A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally stabbing his own brother near 83rd and Villard on Aug. 22. The accused is Anslem Ike – who now faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday evening, Aug. 22 to a stabbing in the street near 83rd and Villard. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim, identified as 27-year-old Kingsley Ike, suffered two stab wounds that resulted in death.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The criminal complaint says when officers first arrived on the scene, the defendant was also there. Some citizens who were also there said "the defendant stood by them and admitted that he had stabbed the victim. The officers arrested the defendant and recovered a knife nearby, which the defendant said was used in the stabbing," the complaint says.

83rd and Villard stabbing scene

Following his arrest, the defendant was interviewed by Milwaukee detectives. The complaint says he "admitted stabbing the victim." Ike said on that day, he came home and "confronted the victim about damage to the defendant's that the defendant believed had been caused by the victim. The defendant said that he (the defendant) armed himself with a knife and poked it at the victim’s speakers, asking the victim words to the effect of how would he like it if he damaged the speakers. The victim did not react much to this, so the defendant then poured water onto the victim’s Xbox game player," the complaint says. That is when the victim did react -- and came towards the defendant as if to fight. The two went outside -- and that is when the victim punched the defendant twice, Ike told detectives, and he stabbed the victim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Ike made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Cash bond was set at $10,000.