Transgender woman killed, Milwaukee man found guilty at trial

article

The Brief A man was found guilty at trial of shooting and killing a transgender woman. Convicted of first-degree reckless homicide, he is scheduled to be sentenced in May. The shooting happened near 89th and Dogwood in October 2023.



A Milwaukee man was found guilty at trial on Wednesday of shooting and killing a transgender woman.

In Court:

Court records show a jury convicted 31-year-old Antonio Currin of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Oct. 8, 2023. Police responded to the scene near 89th and Dogwood to find the victim, Chyna Long, in the street.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage from a nearby home showed a tan Chevrolet speeding away from the scene just after the shooting. Additional footage showed the same car speeding down Good Hope between the shooting scene and Currin's workplace.

Chyna Long

Two days after the shooting, police saw the same tan Chevrolet and pulled it over. Court filings said Currin, the drive and lone occupant of the car, was arrested.

A search of the car uncovered a bullet casing. The complaint states forensic analysis found the casing matched four others found at the homicide scene. There was also blood spatter and a bullet hole in the front passenger door.

Currin claimed he was at work at the time of the shooting, per the complaint. But when police checked in with his employer, they verified that Currin did not clock in until after the shooting happened.