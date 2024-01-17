Accused of killing dad, Milwaukee man arrested after months on the run

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting his own dad has been arrested after months on the run.

Djuan Eskridge was charged in October with first-degree reckless homicide, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police told FOX6 News on Wednesday, Jan. 17 that he was taken into custody on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the shooting near 7th and Abert on Oct. 9. The first officer at the scene spotted the homicide victim and multiple spent bullet casings.

"It was a lot of gunfire. It was not a small amount," Quinn Derive, who lives in the area, told FOX6 News at the time. "All we heard was rapid gunfire, and obviously, from there, the first thing I thought of was I need to get my kids in some place in our house that’s safe."

A preliminary forensic review determined all 15 of the spent casings found near the victim had been fired from the same gun, the complaint states. Prosecutors said the victim had 31 gunshot wounds.

A detective spoke with a person who said "the man who shot (the victim) was Djuan Eskridge," per the complaint. That person said, prior to the shooting, Eskridge arrived at the scene and there was a confrontation with the victim. The person said they saw Eskridge pull out a gun and shoot the victim multiple times; after the victim fell to the ground, the complaint said Eskridge "walked closer to (the victim) and shot additional rounds at (the victim)."

Investigators collected video surveillance footage which showed portions of the shooting. The complaint said the video showed Eskridge pull out a gun, fire toward the victim, "retreat briefly" and then move back toward the victim and fire more shots. He then fled the scene.