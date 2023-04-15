76th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a man outside a north side bar in 2021.

A jury found 33-year-old Christopher Hadaway guilty at trial in February of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to prison, Hadaway was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.

Police were called to the scene near 76th and Hampton the night of June 3, 2021. When they arrived, they found the victim outside with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy found gunshot wounds to the victim's chest and abdomen. The manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed the shooter, Hadaway, at the same bar as the victim. For the most part, the complaint states, there is no contact between Hadaway and the victim.

Later, Hadaway leaves and there appears to be "some friction" between he and the victim – but nothing physical. The complaint states Hadaway is seen on footage getting something out of his glovebox and tucking what appeared to be a gun into his waistband.

Hadaway then went back to the bar, and is seen on footage being pushed away by a group of women. The victim appears on the footage, unarmed. The complaint states Hadaway then pulled the gun and pointed it directly at the victim's chest from "a little more than a foot away."

After the shooting, the complaint states, Hadaway got in his car and drove off. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he later appeared on Wisconsin's Most Wanted.