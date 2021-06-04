3 separate shootings in Milwaukee, 2 men dead, teen wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, June 3 and Friday morning, June 4. Two people are dead and another wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near 76th and Hampton. The victim, a 46-year old Milwaukee man, was located in the area suffering from fatal gunshot injuries. This shooting appears to be the result of an argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 60th and Congress. The victim, a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The third shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. near 21st and Pierce. The victim, a 34-year old male, was located in the area suffering from fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.