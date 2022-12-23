48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody

article

Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23.

A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m.

Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.



