Milwaukee homicide: Teen accused of shooting 12-year-old boy

The Brief A Milwaukee teen is accused of reckless homicide for an Oct. 28 shooting. The shooting near 48th and Center left a 12-year-old boy dead. Prosecutors said it unfolded inside a stolen minivan.



A Milwaukee teen is accused in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Prosecutors charged 15-year-old Deondre Davis as an adult with one count of first-degree reckless homicide in the case. Court records show his bond was set at $150,000 on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene near 48th and Center around 1:40 p.m. that day. According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived to find the 12-year-old victim unresponsive inside a minivan. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said a witness at the scene told detectives Davis and the victim, among other people, were in the minivan when the shooting took place. The witness said they saw Davis pointing a gun at the victim, and the victim told Davis to stop playing with the gun. Davis allegedly replied "say I won't, say I won't" and then the gun went off.

Police found Davis at a nearby home and took him into custody. During an interview with detectives, the complaint states Davis said he believed he put the safety on and then began to point the gun at the victim. That's when the gun went off and the victim was shot. Davis also claimed it was a normal occurrence for them to point guns at each other.

During the investigation, detectives learned the minivan where the victim was found had been reported stolen two days earlier. The front passenger window was broken, and the steering column was damaged with the ignition dangling from the column.

Prosecutors said no gun was recovered, and no spent bullet casings were located.