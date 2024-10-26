Milwaukee early Saturday morning shootings, 3 injured

article

Three people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Oct. 26.

27th and Capitol

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:24 a.m., a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old were both shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

39th and North

At about 4:15 a.m., a 21-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.