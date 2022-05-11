Milwaukee homicide, 2nd man sentenced for 2019 shooting

article

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a fatal shooting near 45th and Wright in 2019.

Joe Bohannon, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury as part of a plea negotiation. Other charges were dismissed.

In March, 25-year-old Shantrell Coleman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement. He had pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in November 2019.

Both men were charged in connection to the death of 21-year-old Montez Mcafee.

According to prosecutors, undercover officers witnessed the shooting, during which an AK-style rifle was fired four to five times. Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed. Bohannon was arrested. Coleman got away but was later taken into custody.

In addition to prison time, Bohannon and Coleman were each sentenced to 16 years of extended supervision.