Shantrell Coleman sentenced, 18 years in shooting death of Montez Mcafee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shantrell Coleman

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shantrell Coleman on Thursday, March 31 to 18 years in prison and another 16 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of Montez Mcafee.

Mcafee was shot and killed near 45th and Wright on June 29, 2019 while in a vehicle.

Coleman pleaded guilty on Nov. 25, 2019 to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in this case. 

45th and Wright crash and homicide

Coleman was charged along with Joe Bohannon in the crime. According to prosecutors, undercover officers witnessed the shooting, during which an AK-style rifle was fired four to five times. Police rendered aid, and said another man in the vehicle was also shot. Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed. Bohannon was arrested, while Coleman got away. Coleman was later arrested on July 8, 2019.

