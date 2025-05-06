Milwaukee fatal shooting near Washington Park; 17-year-old dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 6 near Washington Park.
What we know:
According to the police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. near 39th and Cherry. The victim, a 17-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.