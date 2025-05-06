Milwaukee fatal shooting near Washington Park; 17-year-old dead

article

The Brief A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting near Washington Park in Milwaukee. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 39th and Cherry. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 6 near Washington Park.

What we know:

According to the police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. near 39th and Cherry. The victim, a 17-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.