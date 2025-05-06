Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Washington Park; 17-year-old dead

Published  May 6, 2025 5:33am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting near Washington Park in Milwaukee. 
    • It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 39th and Cherry. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 6 near Washington Park. 

What we know:

According to the police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. near 39th and Cherry. The victim, a 17-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

