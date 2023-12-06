30th and Lisbon homicide; Milwaukee woman charged, wanted

article

A Milwaukee woman is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide for an Aug. 7 shooting. Court records show a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Prosecutors accuse Ulanda Green, 40, of killing a woman near 30th and Lisbon. The victim was shot in the back, court filings state, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A criminal complaint states a witness told police a woman shot the victim after an argument from an "estimated distance of about five feet." The witness also directed investigators to a nearby store, where they found surveillance video.

Shooting scene near 30th and Lisbon

The video did not capture the shooting, but showed the woman who the witness said was the shooter, per the complaint. From that video, investigators captured a still photo of the woman and showed that photo to a probation agent. The probation agent identified the woman as Green.

A second witness told police they heard a gunshot and saw a woman known as "Star" holding a gun. Investigators showed that witness a photo line-up, and the witness identified "Star" as Green. A third witness also heard a gunshot, and said they saw "Star" holding a gun.