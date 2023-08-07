Milwaukee shootings Monday, 1 dead, 1 hurt

Milwaukee shootings Monday, Aug. 7 left one person dead and another hurt.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night near 30th and Lisbon.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on the victim and what may have led to the shooting.

It's unclear whether any arrests were made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 20, was hurt in a shooting near Sherman and Hope. No arrests were made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.