29th and Burleigh homicide; Milwaukee man accused, warrant issued

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Sept. 7 shooting on the city's north side – and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Prosecutors say Lennorise Echols, 51, shot a man after he was pushed during an argument.

Police found the victim, a 55-year-old man, shot near 29th and Burleigh around 10 p.m. that Thursday. He was taken to a hospital and died in surgery, a criminal complaint states. An autopsy determined he was shot in the chest.

The complaint states a witness told police he was with the victim at the time of the shooting. Someone the witness had known for years as "Willie Wally" – later identified as Echols from a photo lineup – walked up to them. The witness and he and Echols "had an argument a couple of weeks" earlier.

The witness told police Echols wanted to talk to him, per the complaint states, and the victim told Echols to "get off" his porch. The witness said Echols told them "I feel like my life is threatened" and stepped onto the second porch step. The victim then pushed Echols back, and Echols fell down. The victim walked over and extended a hand to Echols up, the witness said, when he "heard a bang" and saw the victim fall. The witness then saw Echols run down 29th Street "holding a large gun."

Echols is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.