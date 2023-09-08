Milwaukee shootings Thursday, 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Thursday, Sept. 7.

The shootings left one person dead and two others wounded.

Sherman and Burleigh

A 34-year-old person was shot and wounded near Sherman and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. – and the victim managed to get to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

9th and Ring

Around 9:25 p.m. a 17-year-old was shot and wounded near 9th and Ring. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

29th and Burleigh

Around 9:50 p.m. a 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died as a result of his injuries. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.