25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side.

In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a tavern near 25th and Hopkins and found the victim, LZ Jolly. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jolly died on the scene.

The complaint states video of the entire incident was captured by nearby security cameras. It showed a man, later identified as Robbins, getting out of a car and walking toward the entrance to the tavern.

The video appeared to show three children in the back seat of the car. Moments later, the complaint states the video showed Jolly confront Robbins.

The video showed Jolly "leaning forward in an aggressive manner and at various different times putting his hands on the defendant or pushing him," the complaint states. At one point, Robbins "can be seen pulling something from his waist" which causes Jolly and two other bystanders to "put their hands in the air."

When Jolly turned away from Robbins, the complaint states the security video showed Robbins "shoot once" causing Jolly to fall to the ground. The complaint states the video then showed Robbins "stand over the victim and shoot multiple times."

Once in custody, Robbins was interviewed by police. The criminal complaint indicates he "admitted to being the shooter in this case." Robbins indicated he had come from downtown Milwaukee where he had spent time at the Deer District watching a basketball game. He apparently wanted to purchase a pint of beer from the tavern on the way home, and that's when he ran into Jolly.

The complaint states Robbins had known Jolly for 30 years. Robbins "admitted to having a firearm and stated that he knew he was a felon and was not supposed to carry a gun but he felt that he needed to protect his family."

Robbins stated, per the complaint, "when he pulled out his gun and went to shoot the victim the safety was on and the gun didn't originally fire." Robbins told police "he shot the victim who he says was still acting aggressively." The complaint indicates the defendant admitted after the shooting he got back into the car and drove away.

According to the criminal complaint, Robbins "burned his clothing that night and got rid of the gun. The defendant also shaved off his dreadlocks."

Court records show Robbins is eligible for release after serving 35 years of his life sentence. He was sentenced to an additional five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the gun possession conviction.