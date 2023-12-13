Milwaukee homicide, 23rd and Hadley; 24-year-old man charged

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a man near 23rd and Hadley on Friday, Dec. 8. The accused is Orlando Santiago – and he faces a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Orlando Santiago

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to N. 23rd Street just south of Hadley on Friday, Dec. 8 for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the defendant outside a residence. The complaint says Santiago "stated that he had shot a male, and that his gun is unloaded and inside of the residence. The defendant stated, without questioning, that it was self-defense," the complaint says. Santiago was taken into custody.

Officers entered the residence and located a 9mm black handgun on the couch in the living room. Investigators also located three brass 9mm casings in the street.

The crime scene near 23rd and Hadley in Milwaukee on Friday, Dec. 8.

Minutes after police arrived on the scene, staff from St. Joseph's Hospital contacted police because they had a walk-in shooting victim. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

When investigating this shooting, a detective spoke with a woman who said she had seen the entire incident. She indicated she is friends with the shooting victim's sister -- who lives in the upper at the residence. There was apparently a disagreement with the lower tenant -- and two women got into a fight. The woman stated as the fight was going on, the defendant and the victim were present and she "heard the defendant say something to (the victim), but she could not make out the words. (The woman) then stated she heard four gunshots and (the victim) fell to the ground," the complaint says.

A detective spoke with a woman whose sister was in the lower unit -- and involved in the fight. The woman told officials that the shooting victim "stated that 'if anyone jumps in, I'm airing this (expletive) out,'" the complaint says. The woman said the victim told the defendant to step back and "then stated you are going to have to pop me," the complaint says. That is when the woman said "she heard gunshots and saw (the victim) fall to the ground," the complaint says.

Santiago made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Cash bond was set at $100,000.