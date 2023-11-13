Milwaukee homicide, 2 women dead; man sentenced, 35 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Juan Whiteside on Monday, Nov. 13 to 35 years in prison and an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of two women, ages 42 and 19, near 5th and Ring in July 2022.

Whiteside appeared in court Monday to change his plea. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. A third charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Scene near 5th and Ring

Again, the shooting happened on the morning of July 14, 2022 near 5th and Ring in Milwaukee. The shooting appears to be related to an argument, police said.