2022 homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty in shooting

article

A Milwaukee accused in a 2022 shooting on the city's north side has been found guilty at trial of first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Lenzie Jaster in the death of Mary Beamon. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to a home near 19th and Wright after a man called 911 and said he "just shot a lady and she is dead."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6

Related article

When officers arrived, the complaint states Jaster answered the door with his hands up. He said he asked the woman to leave and that he "messed up." Police found the victim dead in the kitchen, a gun inside a holster on the table and three spent bullet casings on the floor.

Jaster later admitted to detectives that he shot Beamon, per the complaint. He said they were friends and were "joking back and forth" that night before he became upset and told her to leave. When she refused, he said he shot her three times.