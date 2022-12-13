Milwaukee woman killed at friend's house, family can't understand why

A Milwaukee woman went to a friend's house for dinner but never returned home. Prosecutors say that friend shot and killed her Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright.

Mary Beamon never had any children, but her sister said she acted like a mother toward the entire family, always spot-on with advice even if the recipient didn't want to hear it. That's why it was so hard for this family to hear of the death of the 34-year-old.

They hope the world can see who she was and not just what happened.

Whether quick with a joke or just there for support, Shenarvia Smith says her younger sister always knew what to do.

"Mary always made the situation better," said Smith. "Whenever holidays or birthdays come, we could count on Mary. The kids could count on Mary."

Smith remembers Beamon as outdoorsy and happy.

A doorbell camera captured one of her final moments after she came to a house near 19th and Wright Dec. 7 to have dinner with a friend.

"It don't make sense, and I know my sister," said Smith. "She ain't gonna stick around for danger. Not at all. She gone."

Prosecutors say after dinner, a joke escalated to violence, and Lenzie Jaster, 41, shot Beamon three times, killing her and then calling 911. Police arrested him minutes later.

Jaster told detectives he wanted Beamon to leave.

"Even if you wanted her to go, that's still overkill," said Smith. "Why? Why? Why would you overkill my sister?"

They're now hoping for justice, knowing nothing can bring Mary back.

"We were supposed to be the ‘Golden Girls,’ and he don't even know what he took," said Smith. "I'm trying to be strong. I really am."

Jaster is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Smith said her family can't afford a proper funeral for Beamon, so they're asking for help. Anyone can donate by going to Banks Funeral Service & Cremation (2535 N Teutonia Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53206) and mentioning Beamon's name with their donation.