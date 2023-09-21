19th and Clarke homicide; Milwaukee teen accused removed GPS monitor

article

A Milwaukee teen is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Sept. 12 shooting on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say 17-year-old Dequan Williams was out on GPS monitoring for a prior conviction at the time – and removed his ankle monitor.

The shooting happened near 19th and Clarke. An autopsy found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Dayvon Smith, had 13 individual gunshot wounds.

There were apparent bullet strikes to a minivan near where Smith was found, a criminal complaint states. Detectives at the scene found 29 bullet casings, all from the same gun, that appeared to have been from shots fired toward Smith and the minivan. There were no bullet casings in Smith's immediate vicinity.

The complaint states a witness said she "heard too many gunshots to count" from what "sounded like a fully-automatic weapon."

Police interviewed a woman who said she did not know Smith, per the complaint, but that she saw him involved in what appeared to be a fist fight with someone else before the shooting. She said Smith "appeared to be winning the fight," and moments later she heard gunshots.

Another person told police he was with Smith at the time. The complaint states he said Smith confronted Williams "over money," and the two began fighting. He said Williams left the fight and went into a house, later coming out with a gun and started shooting

Court records state Williams was convicted in 2022 of possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He was released on GPS monitoring, the complaint states, and removed his ankle monitor less than an hour later after officers responded to the homicide scene. The bracelet was later found roughly 2.5 miles from the homicide scene.

Williams is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. He made his initial court appearance Thursday, Sept. 21 and had cash bond set at $150,000.