Homeless shelters brace for Milwaukee winter as temperature drops

article

A sudden cold snap raised concerns about one of Milwaukee's most vulnerable populations: those who are experiencing homelessness.

When the weather gets as cold as it did Tuesday, when a winter weather advisory was in effect, an already dangerous situation can become lethal for people on the streets. That’s why Milwaukee shelters are taking action now.

"I’m fortunate enough to have a tent," said Tom Quinlan, who is currently homeless. "Basically, it’s just your body heat. That’s what you’re living off of."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As temperatures expect to drop below freezing again Wednesday night, fears for the safety of people experiencing homelessness rise.

"It’s a difficult struggle, it’s easy to get here, when the bottom drops out and all of a sudden, you’re on the street," Quinlan said. "In the wintertime, it becomes life and death."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said at least 52 people in Milwaukee died experiencing homelessness in 2021.

"Last night we had walk-ins come, especially in our family shelter. Just coming in and out of the cold," said Pat Vanderburgh, the organization's CEO.

Every night, Milwaukee Rescue Mission serves up to 200 people. The organization only expects that number to grow as it gets colder.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We try to be a place that’s warm, safe, dry, welcoming," Vanderburgh said.

For people in Quinlan's position, it may be all they have: "Just don’t take it for granted, the things that you have."

Milwaukee Rescue Mission relies entirely on donations and desperately needs warm gloves, hats and scarves. Information on how to help can be found on the organizatoin's website.