Halloween snow; winter weather advisory for lakeshore counties

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. Snow or mix could be heavy at times and cause some headaches during the evening commute.

The advisory covers Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties until 6 p.m. and Milwaukee Racine and Kenosha counties until 8 p.m. Scattered snow showers will continue at times through Halloween afternoon, with some peeks of sun in between. Snow showers may still reduce visibility at times and drop minor accumulation.

Road temperatures will play a crucial role in if any will stick to the pavement. If snow comes down at a heavier rate and/or we have roads that are cold enough, snow could stick to them, but it will be limited mainly to grassy and elevated surfaces during this event.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works was busy throughout Tuesday – salting and brining roads and bridges in an effort to keep them snow-free and dry. Officials also asked travelers to take precautions when snow is flying.

"Sometimes people want to travel at the same of speed as it was July, and obviously when you have snow or either wintry conditions you have to slow your pace down and have a drive and safe and passable situation for everyone involved," said Jeff Smith, the city's sanitation manager.

Halloween plans?

It isn't just the snow that will impact trick-or-treat hours, but strong northwesterly winds will make it feel like the 20s! Kids will really need to bundle up over their costumes to stay safe while heading out.

Climatological data shows that we have had 11 Halloweens with snow present since 1893. The snowiest winter wasn't that long ago, back in 2019 when Milwaukee accumulated 5.4".

We typically experience low snowfall accumulation amounts during the beginning of November and our first 1" of snow in early December. However, we have had snowfall accumulation as early as the end of September into mid-October before.

Compared to normal, Halloween this year is forecasted to be 15F colder than average.

