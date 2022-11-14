Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; 2 elderly people hurt

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a robbery home invasion that occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 near 56th and Thurston. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

Police say an 86-year-old Milwaukee man and 82-year-old Milwaukee woman were home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

The 82-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital as a precaution. Both are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.