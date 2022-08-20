Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls

article

A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton.

The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."

Those health services include health screenings, physicals, COVID testing, vaccinations and medical referrals. It will be run by physicians and nurse practitioners along with a host of health care professionals.

For this clinic, Bishop Daniels and the church have partnered with Anthem Healthcare.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Saturday morning. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other city leaders took part.

In 2008, Bishop Daniels opened the CH Mason Community Health Clinic in partnership with St. Michael’s Hospital located on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The clinic provided services, referrals, preventative medicine, testing, community outreach and counseling services.

The health clinic also provided services and health information to the Holy Redeemer Senior Citizen Complex and the Holy Redeemer Christian Academy students and the community at large.

After the closing of the St. Michael’s Hospital, the clinic then partnered with Aurora Health Care who assigned and provided a parish nurse to oversee the day-to-day operation of the health clinic.