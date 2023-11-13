Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 16

article

Downtown Milwaukee will soon transform into a light spectacle for the holiday season. The annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will run from Nov. 16 to Jan. 1.

The six-week celebration kicks off with a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in Pere Marquette Park.

It will feature live music, dance acts, holiday treats, fireworks and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The event will feature the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee a cappella group Public Hearing, DJ LoLo, Donna Woodall, Jenny Thiel, Kinsella Irish Dance, Christopher’s Project and Nate Ramos & Friends.

Guests in attendance will receive free cocoa and cookies and can take part in free Jingle Bus rides, powered by Coach USA. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks show.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More information is available at MilwaukeeHolidayLights.com.