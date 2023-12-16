Milwaukee holiday food giveaway; 'Fill some bellies but fill some hearts'

article

Volunteers warmed hearts on Saturday, Dec. 16 at an annual food giveaway on Milwaukee's south side.

There was early morning traffic outside Cristo Rey High School on Saturday, but it was not a school day.

"People are hungry and people need food," said Fr. Bill Johnson.

Hundreds turned out for the holiday food distribution event. Volunteers packed and delivered around 800 boxes of food for families.

"Each family gets a box of food and a gift certificate to buy fresh food, meat, produce at El Rey," Fr. Johnson said.

Shortly after everything got underway, you could see the line of cars wrapped around the block – demonstrating just how great the need is.

"There’s literally no words to explain how good it feels to show some kindness and some empathy and have people smile at you and thank you and tell you, ‘God bless you,’" said Brianna Lopez-Hernandez.

Lopez-Hernandez and her classmates directed traffic and loaded pounds of food into cars. People were grateful for the kindness.

"I know everybody else needs a wonderful Christmas, and I know everybody deserves a wonderful Christmas," Lopez-Hernandez said.

Organizers said the boxes were filled with healthy food options.

"We’re doing what He would want us to do. Jesus the Lord. Feed the hungry," Fr. Johnson said.

Fr. Johnson hopes this kindness continues long after the event.

"Spread the good cheer. Fill some bellies but fill some hearts as well," Fr. Johnson said.

The giveaway was a partnership between Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Cristo Rey High School and Phoenix Investors.