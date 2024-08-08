Milwaukee hit-and-run death; video shows truck, squad strike woman

The Milwaukee man accused in the July hit-and-run death of a woman on the city's north side made his initial court appearance on Thursday.

FOX6 News obtained video that shows the initial crash and the police squad that ran over her seconds later.

"The vehicle is captured on video slowing down and then taking off," said Karine O'Byrne, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

Less than a minute after prosecutors say David Hall struck 57-year-old Carla Tyson at 14th and North, an MPD squad also ran over the woman – who was motionless in the street. Tyson died at the scene.

Hall only spoke once during his Thursday appearance when asked if he understood the penalties: "Yes ma'am."

Carla Tyson

At the time of the hit-and-run, prosecutors said Hall was out on $5,000 bond in a drug case. His bond is set at $50,000 in the hit-and-run case.

The officers involved were put on administrative duty during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Crash details

Cameras at a nearby YMCA captured the hit-and-run. According to a criminal complaint, it showed a pickup truck headed east on North Avenue hit Tyson at the intersection of 14th Street. Tyson went to the ground, and the truck momentarily slowed down before driving away. Its passenger-side headlight was knocked out due to the impact.

Roughly 30 seconds after the hit-and-run, the complaint states surveillance showed an MPD squad driving through the same location. The squad was responding to an unrelated call and ran over the victim, who was motionless in the street. The squad then pulled over.

David Hall

At the scene, police found dozens of plastic pieces believed to have been left behind by the pickup truck. Per the complaint, one piece had a serial number on it believed to have come from the truck's headlight, and another piece had a serial number believed to have come from the front grill. Officers used those numbers to identify a 2014-2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck as a suspect vehicle.

Additional surveillance video from different locations showed the pickup truck driving elsewhere after Tyson was hit. The complaint states one of those videos showed the pickup truck was dark red. A license plate for a dark red 2016 Dodge Ram Pickup truck was further identified; that vehicle listed Hall as its registered owner.