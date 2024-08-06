Hit-and-run death, Milwaukee driver was out on bond: prosecutors

article

A Milwaukee man is accused in the July hit-and-run death of a woman on the city's north side.

Prosecutors charged 46-year-old David Hall in the case – and said an MPD squad hit the victim, who was motionless in the street, less than a minute after the initial impact.

Police were called to the intersection of 14th and North around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. The victim, since identified as 57-year-old Carla Tyson, died at the scene.

Surveillance video

Cameras at a nearby YMCA captured the hit-and-run. According to a criminal complaint, it showed a pickup truck headed east on North Avenue hit Tyson at the intersection of 14th Street. Tyson went to the ground, and the truck momentarily slowed down before driving away. Its passenger-side headlight was knocked out due to the impact.

Roughly 30 seconds after the hit-and-run, the complaint states surveillance showed an MPD squad driving through the same location. The squad was responding to an unrelated call and ran over the victim, who was motionless in the street. The squad then pulled over.

14th and North, Milwaukee

Finding a suspect

At the scene, police found dozens of plastic pieces believed to have been left behind by the pickup truck. Per the complaint, one piece had a serial number on it believed to have come from the truck's headlight, and another piece had a serial number believed to have come from the front grill. Officers used those numbers to identify a 2014-2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck as a suspect vehicle.

Additional surveillance video from different locations showed the pickup truck driving elsewhere after Tyson was hit. The complaint states one of those videos showed the pickup truck was dark red. A license plate for a dark red 2016 Dodge Ram Pickup truck was further identified; that vehicle listed Hall as its registered owner.

The complaint states police learned through multiple interviews that Hall had recently been incarcerated and had been driving the truck since his release. The vehicle itself was found parked near 50th and Hadley with damage "consistent with the striking vehicle."

Additional surveillance video showed the pickup truck park in the area of 50th and Hadley roughly one hour after the hit-and-run.

In custody

The complaint states Hall told police he was driving the Dodge at the time Tyson was hit. He said he was "distracted" because he was trying to break up a fight among other people who were in the truck. He said he heard and felt that he hit something – but did not know it was a person. He said he slowed down, but did not see anything behind him and kept driving.

In addition to hit-and-run, Hall is charged with felony bail jumping. Court records show he was out on bond at the time for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.